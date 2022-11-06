The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "The Gates of Eternity" Day-To-Day Activities of Restored Human Race!

The only true narrative on the future of earth and all humanity! Ride along with Sid Canoe... " So here I am to report the report unto the people that must be reported... What about those who destroy the earth's habitat That's not right killing the fish in the oceans pollute in the water That's not right Tossing your cigarette butts hither and yon that's not right! Well that's not exactly very disruptive but what about those who really destroying earth's habitat like those huge financial interests that we spoke of earlier who know what they're doing and yet allow huge environmental disasters to take place all in the name of profit and greed why I oughta somebody hold me back I am America's last great American superhero by the way I have a cake and a flying canoe..."

This episode: "The Gates of Eternity" originally aired live on KGHP FM on August 23, 2000. This is the one that got him fired, containing the imfamous quote: "under the benevolent leadership of God Almighty" which the manager had written on a slip of paper as "evidence" and the rest is history. Bill Gates is mentioned but not accused of being one of the villains discussed in the show who will have to make amends for their deeds destroying the earth.



More from the show: "the millennium will come to an end for a thousand years mankind will have lived under the beneficial rule of Messiah and his government administering the affairs of this world from their exalted state the heavens above During this whole present period we have seen a lot of people but during the next period of time Evil will have been progressively eliminated men's hearts turning more and more to the living God loyalty and devotion to him and his rules the hallmark of human society men will be capable of living that loyal and devoted life without fear of falling away or introducing wrong or evil again for all will have been so thoroughly apprised of the evil results of wrongdoing and the good that comes from righteousness that no more will they be induced to turn away from the right path The lessons of the past life the grievous history of the world of depravity and death will remain with them as an everlasting incentive to righteousness rectitude restoration the human race will have attained the ideal that God plan for them from the beginning a community of beings physically and mentally perfect imbued with divine life coming to them through the one channel of life the Messiah and mankind will be in perpetual communication with God the Father and creator of all the long sad story of suffering and death which man brought upon himself of his own volition will be in the past never to return looking forward to that happy day the prophet was wrote and I quote they shall obtain joy and gladness and sorrow and sign shall flee away..."





Sid Canoe may not agree with every utterance from way back when, but usually does. All of these classic archived episodes are uploaded very much as they sounded on the radio with little or no editing. Like, share and subscribe?





