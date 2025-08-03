BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
'Aid' dropped in Gaza is ROTTEN & SOLD for $100 - originally from Spain
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1299 followers
98 views • 24 hours ago

'Aid' dropped in Gaza ROTTEN & SOLD for $100 - (at the top of this video it says Aug 1st. Video from UAE drop that I posted a couple hours ago with the child's smile, was from yesterday, August 2nd. Found out that these rotten rations were from Spain, found other images. WTF SPAIN for being so careless, verified here on an X post - Cynthia) : https://x.com/swilkinsonbc/status/1951902504565829742 

Palestinian journalist Alam al-Din Sadeq exposed the horrific reality of the humanitarian aid packages allegedly airdropped over Gaza.

“The aid that’s reaching people is moldy. The food and drink are covered in mold.”

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
