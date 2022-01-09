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PROJECT BLUEBEAM - A HOLOGRAPHIC SCAM ON THE HORIZON [NEW WORLD ORDER ARSENAL]
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259 views • January 09, 2022
PROJECT BLUEBEAM - A HOLOGRAPHIC SCAM ON THE HORIZON [NEW WORLD ORDER ARSENAL]
PROJECT BLUE BEAM 👽🛸 https://www.bitchute.com/video/dgouxs46ickb/
PROJECT BLUE BEAM EXPOSED
http://themillenniumreport.com/2016/02/project-blue-beam-exposed/
PROJECT BLUEBEAM - A HOLOGRAPHIC RAPTURE AND THE PROPHET HOLOGRAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qPoIXBfBBoea/
PROJECT BLUE BEAM. CHECK DESCRIPTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DosegfItoQIj/
WHAT IS PROJECT BLUE BEAM?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKQiY13Zqrq3/
PROJECT BLUE BEAM IN ACTION - NEW WORLD ORDER & THE RULE OF THE ANTICHRIST, DEAD POPE JOHN PAUL II
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N58ahpODkk4l/
ROJECT BLUE BEAM ONE OF THE MANY WAYS TO GLOBAL DOMINATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bipOh5qFpHdL/
Project Blue Beam
https://patriots4truth.com/project-blue-beam/
WHAT IS PROJECT BLUE BEAM?
https://exposingmedicaltyranny.wordpress.com/2021/09/17/1608/
Project Blue Beam
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/project-blue-beam-for-real/
Will Project Blue Beam begin after OPERATION COVID-19 crashes and burns?!
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=73592
There are government conspiracies and government secrets. Let us not be nieve, all governments will have necessary secrets. Information that should not be released to the general public due to national security issues. This is most definitely true as it pertains to military operations. The quintessential need to know basis. Sometimes we the people don’t need to know especially if it will put the soldiers in a more difficult situation. But, what if the secret is covering up a plot of a very nefarious nature? Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
A very interesting thing happened at the end of World War II. At this time in history, people all over the world for the first time we’re reporting seeing strange unidentified objects in the sky or UFO’s which are Unidentified Flying Objects. These objects were witnessed moving around in the sky at great speed. In 1947 the first UFO was spotted by a man named Kenneth A. Kenneth was documented stating that he saw, with his own eyes, 9 saucer-shaped objects flying at the rate of about 1700 kilometers per hour. A couple of committees were created with the intent to explain and demystify the events usually linking them to man-made error activity. Of course seeing events like this obviously sparked a lot of interest from scientists, military, government, law enforcement and the general public alike. An abundance of data concerning these UFO’s was collected at that time. This is when U.F.O’s became a public phenomenon.
The United States government and the media were definitely involved in putting out misleading information which contradicted the original stories given by eyewitnesses and therefore effectively convoluting the airwa
PROJECT BLUE BEAM 👽🛸 https://www.bitchute.com/video/dgouxs46ickb/
PROJECT BLUE BEAM EXPOSED
http://themillenniumreport.com/2016/02/project-blue-beam-exposed/
PROJECT BLUEBEAM - A HOLOGRAPHIC RAPTURE AND THE PROPHET HOLOGRAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qPoIXBfBBoea/
PROJECT BLUE BEAM. CHECK DESCRIPTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DosegfItoQIj/
WHAT IS PROJECT BLUE BEAM?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKQiY13Zqrq3/
PROJECT BLUE BEAM IN ACTION - NEW WORLD ORDER & THE RULE OF THE ANTICHRIST, DEAD POPE JOHN PAUL II
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N58ahpODkk4l/
ROJECT BLUE BEAM ONE OF THE MANY WAYS TO GLOBAL DOMINATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bipOh5qFpHdL/
Project Blue Beam
https://patriots4truth.com/project-blue-beam/
WHAT IS PROJECT BLUE BEAM?
https://exposingmedicaltyranny.wordpress.com/2021/09/17/1608/
Project Blue Beam
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/project-blue-beam-for-real/
Will Project Blue Beam begin after OPERATION COVID-19 crashes and burns?!
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=73592
There are government conspiracies and government secrets. Let us not be nieve, all governments will have necessary secrets. Information that should not be released to the general public due to national security issues. This is most definitely true as it pertains to military operations. The quintessential need to know basis. Sometimes we the people don’t need to know especially if it will put the soldiers in a more difficult situation. But, what if the secret is covering up a plot of a very nefarious nature? Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
A very interesting thing happened at the end of World War II. At this time in history, people all over the world for the first time we’re reporting seeing strange unidentified objects in the sky or UFO’s which are Unidentified Flying Objects. These objects were witnessed moving around in the sky at great speed. In 1947 the first UFO was spotted by a man named Kenneth A. Kenneth was documented stating that he saw, with his own eyes, 9 saucer-shaped objects flying at the rate of about 1700 kilometers per hour. A couple of committees were created with the intent to explain and demystify the events usually linking them to man-made error activity. Of course seeing events like this obviously sparked a lot of interest from scientists, military, government, law enforcement and the general public alike. An abundance of data concerning these UFO’s was collected at that time. This is when U.F.O’s became a public phenomenon.
The United States government and the media were definitely involved in putting out misleading information which contradicted the original stories given by eyewitnesses and therefore effectively convoluting the airwa
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