Putin’s Strange Body Movements Seen in Public Occasions are Caused by Anal Cancer
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago
https://gnews.org/post/p1nr03192

Miles Guo formally announced to the world in his broadcast on September 18 that Vladimir Putin, the Russian President has developed anal squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), and that he has a very short time left to live

