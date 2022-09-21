Putin’s Strange Body Movements Seen in Public Occasions are Caused by Anal Cancer

https://gnews.org/post/p1nr03192
Miles Guo formally announced to the world in his broadcast on September 18 that Vladimir Putin, the Russian President has developed anal squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), and that he has a very short time left to live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.