Is Natural Immunity Better Than the Vax??, 3687

Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup. I’m feeling a bit under the weather tonight. Beth told me to just rest up, but I just can’t because the importance of this story. I just can’t let it get run over by the next crazy Joe story that will inevitably happen tomorrow.



I’ve been preaching this concept since the onset of the COVID phenomena and only now is their sufficient data to start drawing conclusions that are of the utmost importance to you and your family in how to deal with it going forward.



A new study from Israel, probably the nation with the highest percentage of vaccinated population, has shown that natural immunity from a previous COVID infection is up to 13 times more protective than two jabs of the Pfizer vaccine.



Ingraham’s show last night featured Dr. Jay Bhattachya, a Prof. of Medicine at Stanford University and Dr. Harvey Riche, a prof. of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health who commented on this important study for the future of the human race. And please be sure to view this report to the very end because one of these professors makes the most astoundingly true statement ever broadcast on American television regarding COVID.



Insert to “… vaccinated patients



Why? Is it because vaccinated people shed the spike protein that makes COVID so dangerous.



[insert to 900,000 people



Notice, he did not say 8 or 9 thousand people, but a study with 8 or 900 thousand people! That’s huge by any standard. How much longer can this be hidden?



[insert to: “… just doesn’t work.



So, what this all means is just what this report predicted over one year ago, that humanity is being steer down the wrong path – the path of never-ending vaxes and boosters to vaxes, instead of recognizing that vaxes should be reserved only for those who are already critically ill due to a preexisting condition that makes them particularly in danger from a flu-like illness.



Now, here comes the big punchline in this story and this is brand new stuff I’ve never heard broadcast anywhere before – but I think it’s absolutely true.

[insert



According to Prof. Bhattachya, there is currently no technology to stop the spread of COVID. I’m assuming that means that the only way to do that is the path the Swedes chose – natural immunity.



I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.