© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden's border blunders only get more severe as crisis erupts | Newsmax TV panel
Follow
2
Share
Report
140 views • March 24, 2021
'BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS': As the administration continues to not confront what many lawmakers are calling a 'disaster' at the US-Mexico border, even former President Donald Trump has chimed in about the 'gross incompetence' he is seeing. Paris Dennard, Jessie Jane Duff and Liz Joy react. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.