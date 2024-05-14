Hang on! Pfizer is Now Predicting WHAT about Cancer drugs!! Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
Pfizer says that Cancer is the new Covid and they expect their cancer drugs to be a “blockbuster.” On Fox Business this weekend, CEO Albert Bourla, a veterinarian, said this: “Oncology, it is our new Covid. We did what we did with Covid. We are very proud to have saved the world but it is behind us now. We want to do [it] once more and I think oncology is our best chance to do it.” Saved the world you say? Nope. Can't let that go.
