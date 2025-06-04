© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia is ready to begin the prisoner exchange with Ukraine on June 7-9 – head of Russian delegation Medinsky
Medinsky reports to Putin: Istanbul talks lasted over 3 hours one-on-one, followed by the full delegations
Ukraine demands one or two months of unconditional ceasefire, has received Russian memorandum in response
'We want to achieve a lasting peace, not a temporary ceasefire'
Other statements by Medinsky during a meeting with Putin:
🟠The working language during the negotiations in Istanbul was Russian
🟠The Ukrainian side promised to study the Russian memorandum and provide comments later
🟠Negotiations one-on-one in Istanbul lasted for more than three hours
🟠Russia at the Istanbul talks urged to focus on working out the terms of peace, not a ceasefire
🟠Final figures on the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine are being agreed upon, and it could be 1,200 people
🟠Medinsky shows Putin a list of allegedly abducted children handed over by the Ukrainian delegation and confirms that this matter is being considered now