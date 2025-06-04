BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia is ready to begin the prisoner exchange with Ukraine on June 7-9 – head of Russian delegation Medinsky
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
11 views • 1 day ago

Russia is ready to begin the prisoner exchange with Ukraine on June 7-9  – head of Russian delegation Medinsky

Medinsky reports to Putin: Istanbul talks lasted over 3 hours one-on-one, followed by the full delegations

Ukraine demands one or two months of unconditional ceasefire, has received Russian memorandum in response

'We want to achieve a lasting peace, not a temporary ceasefire'

Other statements by Medinsky during a meeting with Putin:

🟠The working language during the negotiations in Istanbul was Russian

🟠The Ukrainian side promised to study the Russian memorandum and provide comments later

🟠Negotiations one-on-one in Istanbul lasted for more than three hours

🟠Russia at the Istanbul talks urged to focus on working out the terms of peace, not a ceasefire

🟠Final figures on the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine are being agreed upon, and it could be 1,200 people

🟠Medinsky shows Putin a list of allegedly abducted children handed over by the Ukrainian delegation and confirms that this matter is being considered now

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
