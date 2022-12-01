Create New Account
ALUMINUM EXPERT UNEARTHS LIKELY CAUSE OF ALZHEIMER’S from TheHIghwire.com
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/aluminum-expert-unearths-likely-cause-of-alzheimers/

Dr. Christopher Exley, PhD, FRSB (AKA “Mr. Aluminum”), chemist and expert in the field of aluminum, discusses his incredible discoveries on the devastating health effects of exposure to worlds’ most abundant metal, and how academia is trying to shut his research down.

#ChrisExley #MrAluminum #AgeOfAluminum #NoAluminumNoAlzheimers

POSTED: November 28, 2022


