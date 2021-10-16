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FULL SHOW: The Evil Elite Will Not Tolerate Dissent
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350 views • October 16, 2021
You better not question your primary care physician about anything, or they just might drop you. That’s What happened to “Intellectual Froglegs’” Joe Dan Gorman when he asked about the science of COVID-19 protocols. Kristi Leigh guest hosts the War Room discussing the latest in medicinal persecution and an update on her fight against the smut in schools. A US Navy Vet and author joins the War Room with a warning about the power of pornography destroying our country, and Dr. Peter McCullough breaks the latest in the fight for more transparency and freedom in dealing with COVID-19 treatments.
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