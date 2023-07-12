Zelensky BEGGING NATO! You won't believe his acting skills...

We got another emotional appeal from Ukraine today after President Zelensky visited NATO. We’ve shown you how Ukraine does a lot of heart-string instrumental pieces whenever Zelensky meets with famous people or world leaders. Today was a big one. Watch him showing up to the NATO summit, all the world leaders surrounding hi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.