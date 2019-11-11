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The Event Of The Year is Almost Here! FEIC 2019 | Celebrate Truth Radio LIVE
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20 views • November 11, 2019
FEIC 2019 November 13-16 2019 Dallas Texas.
Robbie Davidson and Pastor Nate Wolfe talk about the upcoming Flat Earth International Conference coming to Dallas in just 4 days. | Celebrate Truth Radio. Learn more at http://FlatEarthConference.com To listen to hour two go to http://Revolution.Radio PURCHASE DVD's Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 and the new book! @ http://CelebrateTruth.org Thank you for all your support through PayPal, Patreon and Super Chat! You help to keep the ministry of Celebrate Truth going strong. I appreciate it more than words. CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe ✉EMAIL: [email protected] •WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org •FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth •GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv •FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson •TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied •INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied ▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪ 💲 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF 💲 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth 💲 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Robbie Davidson and Pastor Nate Wolfe talk about the upcoming Flat Earth International Conference coming to Dallas in just 4 days. | Celebrate Truth Radio. Learn more at http://FlatEarthConference.com To listen to hour two go to http://Revolution.Radio PURCHASE DVD's Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 and the new book! @ http://CelebrateTruth.org Thank you for all your support through PayPal, Patreon and Super Chat! You help to keep the ministry of Celebrate Truth going strong. I appreciate it more than words. CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe ✉EMAIL: [email protected] •WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org •FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth •GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv •FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson •TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied •INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied ▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪ 💲 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF 💲 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth 💲 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
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