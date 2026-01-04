Myths about the Septuagint Old Testament

Is the Septuagint the preferred and totally accurate translation of the Old Testament? Or is the Masoretic Text the preferred translation? Does it even make a difference?





Has the Septuagint been promoted by many myths?





There are several differences between the two translations. The Septuagint is a translation by people that could speak and write both Greek and Hebrew. According to legend, these 70 or so people were ordered by king Ptolemy of Egypt to translate the Hebrew Bible into Greek.





But was their translation accurate? It is claimed in an article by Patrick O’Carroll that the Jews introduced several errors into the Hebrew language Masoretic text. In addition, Septuagint promoters have claimed that 'holy rabbis' deleted over 1,500 years from the Masoretic Text, so that would cast doubt on the timing of the arrival of the Messiah. Did that happen? Would that make a difference?





The Septuagint also claims to have additional books into the Bible such as Psalm 151, the Psalms of Solomon, 1 Esdras, 2 Esdras, the Letter of Jeremiah, the Prayer of Manasseh, etc. Does that make a difference?





According to the Roman Catholic saint and doctor Jerome, did Jesus and the disciples actually quote the Septuagint? Did Jerome oppose the additional books in the Septuagint (called deuterocanonical books by the Church of Rome) in favor of just the books in the Masoretic text?





Different churches who use the Septuagint actually have different numbers of accepted books--do any of them have all of them?





Jesus said (Matthew 4:4), "It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God." Yet many of the added books introduced by the Septuagint translation have been lost. Does that make a difference (cf. John 17:17)?





According to the Apostle Paul, scriptures (including the Old Testament) are to make Christians complete (2 Timothy 3:16-17; )--therefore, relying on an inaccurate version of the Old Testament is something that true Christians should not do.





What do Protestants believe about the use of the Septuagint and the Masoretic Texts? What do the Roman Catholics and the Eastern Orthodox believe? What does the Continuing Church of God believe? What books of the Old Testament did Melito of Sardis accept? Does that make a difference? Did Origen of Alexander try to reconcile 6 different versions of the Septuagint in the 3rd century?





Does the 'Great Isaiah Scroll' of the Dead Sea Scrolls support the Masoretic text?





If there are two versions of the Old Testament, the Septuagint and the Masoretic, they can’t both be right as they do not agree with each other in many ways. But which one is right? Does believing the wrong translation make a difference? Does believing a lie make a difference? If reading an error filled translation of the Bible doesn’t make a difference in your life – why bother reading it?





Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical, and also in this case historical, understanding on the truth of the myths and claims about the Septuagint translation of the Bible as well as information related to the Masoretic text.





