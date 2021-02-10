"The Old Rugged Cross" Just Piano by Meg Rayborn Dawson for MegzMuzik/MegzPraze

On a hill far away, stood an old rugged Cross

The emblem of suff'ring and shame

And I love that old Cross where the dearest and best

For a world of lost sinners was slain



So I'll cherish the old rugged Cross

Till my trophies at last I lay down

I will cling to the old rugged Cross

And exchange it some day for a crown



Oh, that old rugged Cross so despised by the world

Has a wondrous attraction for me

For the dear Lamb of God, left his Glory above

To bear it to dark Calvary



So I'll cherish the old rugged Cross

Till my trophies at last I lay down

I will cling to the old rugged Cross

And exchange it some day for a crown



In the old rugged Cross, stain'd with blood so divine

A wondrous beauty I see

For the dear Lamb of God, left his Glory above

To pardon and sanctify me



So I'll cherish the old rugged Cross

Till my trophies at last I lay down

I will cling to the old rugged Cross

And exchange it some day for a crown



To the old rugged Cross, I will ever be true

Its shame and reproach gladly bear

Then He'll call me some day to my home far away

Where his glory forever I'll share



So I'll cherish the old rugged Cross

Till my trophies at last I lay down

I will cling to the old rugged Cross

And exchange it some day for a crown