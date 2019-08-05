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Bill de Blasio Gets Called Out!
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102 views • August 05, 2019
Following Democrat Debate night number two, Presidential candidate Mayor Bill de Blasio exited a bar next to the Fox Theatre where the debate was held. Millie Weaver asked hard hitting questions that Mayor de Blasio had no answer for. Is this what happens when Democrat candidates are asked harder questions than the softball questions CNN throws their way?
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