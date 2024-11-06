BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

It's Time - For Crystal Vision - And I Don't Mean Crystal Methamphetamine
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
127 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
244 views • 6 months ago

.... sure she's pretty, but does she have nice feet?

(Sorry, just making sure I fit neatly into the "provocative" category here.  And this fits the "curious" category as well, come to think of it, now that everyone is wondering what her feet look like... I mean, I wouldn't not look, that would just be silly.  Silly!  I tell ya!  And if it's one thing I am not, that would be silly, and that goes double for, silly willy.   Goofy, maybe?  Yes, maybe yo momma is goofy, but no, not me.   You know, I'm thinking this might be the ideal time to bring up the fact that the earth is flat... I've got a keen sense of timing for such things ... but speaking of timing, I gotta go.  And by, I gotta go, I mean I ate leftover Chinese food earlier today... both mine, and my wife's, followed by a whole bag of little tiny Almond Joy's... bite sized, if you will.   So yeah, it's been real.  Over and out.).

Serious comments only please.


Keywords
winningmotivationperceptionupliftingbeautifulprovocativedecodepositive-thoughtsthe-stage-is-setbest-is-yet-to-comethe-earth-is-flatgod-is-realyou-are-not-insignificantwould-you-please-have-my-baby
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy