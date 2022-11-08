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https://gnews.org/articles/512681
Summary：11/05/2022 The US audit officials finished their first round of onsite inspection of Chinese firms earlier than expected. In response to the news, stocks of Chinese firms traded in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rallied. However, Bloomberg reported that it's too early to tell whether Chinese companies under inspection will pass the test.