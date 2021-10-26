POLICE AGREED CHILD WAS MURDERED WITH VACCINE AT SCHOOL IN WEST MIDLANDS

This is NOT "Old shit" as the retard below is commenting. This was recorded 10 hours ago, he is most likely 77th and the realisation that he will be also found complicit in democide and the murder of children is dawning on him.

The police were given evidence of murder of an 11 year old boy in West Midlands (UK) at the West Midlands Police HQ.

Evidence was provided after the officers confirmed their oath to protect the public and defend human rights.

The school were given notification by the common law process before the child was murdered. They then proceeded to murder the boy with the vaccine anyway, he died in the class room sitting at his desk in class.

The police have agreed that this is murder, all legal avenues have been followed.

The police were informed that will be held culpable and complicit in facilitation of murder if this was not followed, this would result in what comes next...

They agreed and have issued a crime number.

The school and the person that injected Ali have now became suspects of murder with a log/crime number issued, this is the first in the world.

This is the start right here.

Its time to #ReportMurder folks. The gates are opening, this means we can start pressing charges for murder.

This is our window.

The vaccinators are PERSONALLY liable. The NHS/Agencies are NOT liable, they are personally liable of murder.

Share this fucking EVERYWHERE folks.