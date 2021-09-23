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Removal of Vaxxed Blood (Incredible!)
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2441 views • September 23, 2021
Video showing the removal of the vax content within 30 minutes of the jab. Watch how the blood that is removed is coagulated.
https://t.me/anti_covid21
https://t.me/anti_covid21
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