Quo Vadis





Jan 29, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 27, 2024





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro for January 27:





Dear children, the wolves will attack and many sheep will scatter.





I suffer for what is coming for you.





Bend ye your knees in prayer.





My Jesus expects much from you; He expects your sincere and courageous Yes.





Do not retreat.





When all seems lost, the Victory of God will come to the just.





In the Vineyard of the Lord, only the faithful labourers will stay.





Do not be afraid.





You are important for the realisation of My Plans.





Listen ye to Me.





I will always be with you, although you do not see Me.





Be ye faithful to the Gospel of My Jesus and everything will end well for you.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to the One who has Words of Eternal Life.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on January 16, 2024.





That message follows here:





Dear children, you are heading towards a future in which the truth will be present in few places.





Wolves are being nourished and will attack in the future.





They will find open doors and will wound those who love and defend the truth.





Pray.





Only through the strength of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come.





Accept the Gospel of my Jesus and embrace the true teachings of His Church.





Do not forget: in your hands, the Holy Rosary and the Holy Scripture; in your hearts, the love of truth.





Courage! Nothing is lost.





Whoever trusts in the Lord will never experience the weight of defeat.





Go forward along the path that I have shown to you.





At this moment I am making an extraordinary shower of graces fall upon you from Heaven.





Rejoice, for your names are already written in Heaven.





Be faithful to Jesus.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





