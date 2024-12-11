ABL: McConnell, Doug In Exile: He Did This, Dr Steve: Birthright, USA Watchdog w/Karen Kingston | EP1408 - Highlights Begin 12/11/2024 8:00 PM EST

https://rumble.com/v5ya4gb-ep1408.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech

Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





***

Comment of the Day - KRocky

https://rumble.com/v5xnz2h-ep1406.html#comment-519551525

https://rumble.com/v5xylzh-ep1407.html#comment-519531020





***

Anthony Brian Logan 12/11 - Mitch McConnell FALLS During Senate GOP Lunch! Time To RETIRE?

https://youtu.be/2AU0cBvoWKQ





***

Doug In Exile 12/11 - He Did This In Public!

https://rumble.com/embed/v5vpx7t/?pub=2trvx





*** 2:45

Dr Steve Turley 12/11 - 'DEPORT THEM ALL!' Trump Readies Order to END Birthright Citizenship on Day 1!!!

https://rumble.com/embed/v5vri0e/?pub=2trvx





*** 1:00

USA Watchdog 12/11 - Trump Team Will Recall CV19 Shots - Karen Kingston

https://rumble.com/embed/v5vw142/?pub=2trvx





*******************

Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider

https://www.quiverquant.com/





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



