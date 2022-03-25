EP 2874-6PM BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP FILES MASSIVE RICO CASE - The Most Consequential Case In U.S. History  

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President Trump has filed a federal lawsuit in Florida, where he is going after Hillary Clinton, Christopher Steele, James Comey, the DNC, Perkins Coie, LLC, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Marc Elias, Andrew McCabe, Nellie, and John Ohr, John Podesta, Fusion GPS, Jake Sullivan, Glenn Simpson, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and several other far-left hack activists posing as professionals.
SPECIAL GUEST: Jordan Conradson - Reporter for The Gateway Pundit Phoenix, Arizona
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