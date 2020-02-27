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Revelations of Paedophilia, Satanic Cults, Cannibalism, Corrupt SA Police - Government cover-up
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71 views • February 27, 2020
Paedophilia Exposed, Corrupt South Australian Police, Corrupt South Australian Government, dozens of 'government' agencies involved in criminal cover-up, child abuse, murder and cannibalism.
The outstanding revelations of this woman, abused from birth, has opened the lid on the hundreds of corrupt South Australian 'officials' involved in the murder and cover-up of these hideous crimes.
The outstanding revelations of this woman, abused from birth, has opened the lid on the hundreds of corrupt South Australian 'officials' involved in the murder and cover-up of these hideous crimes.
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