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Time running out for Dan Andrews' anonymous Troll-in-Chief
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51 views • February 18, 2022
Rebel News.
— Speculation has been rife for years now that anonymous Twitter troll account PRGuy17 has some connection, paid or not, to the Daniel Andrews government given its undying devotion to the regime.
Full story: https://rebelne.w
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv536y-time-running-out-for-dan-andrews-anonymous-troll-in-chief.html
— Speculation has been rife for years now that anonymous Twitter troll account PRGuy17 has some connection, paid or not, to the Daniel Andrews government given its undying devotion to the regime.
Full story: https://rebelne.w
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv536y-time-running-out-for-dan-andrews-anonymous-troll-in-chief.html
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