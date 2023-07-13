LISTEN WEF contributor's CHILLING metaverse idea for 'USELESS PEOPLE'

Glenn Beck
July 12, 2023
Glenn shares a quote from someone he believes should "scare you to the core": historian and World Economic Forum agenda contributor Yuval Noah Harari. In the quote, Harari ponders how elitist progressives can deal with the mass unemployment crisis that's coming: "The biggest question...will be what to do with all of these USELESS people." His solution is to distract these "meaningless and worthless" people with "drugs and computer games," like the metaverse, and move society towards transhumanism, which he describes as "pure eugenics." But this didn't start with the WEF. We've heard this kind of bone-chilling talk before, Glenn explains ...
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsh4Vrf-ep8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.