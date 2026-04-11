Nature's Place Podcast No.3 - Real World Solution For Energy Independence

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In this podcast, i break the flow of presenting what Nature's Place is about by addressing the energy crisis. considering the extreme gravity of all that is going on in the middle east, the people need solutions... At Nature's Place , we are ready and have a lot of knowledge to share. Come to visit us at naturesplace.ca