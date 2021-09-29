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The Vision / The Ten Comandments
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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10 views • September 29, 2021
The 10 Commandments God put this upon my heart to explain how the 10 commandments are Bill of Rights in the American Constitution go hand-in-hand . The word is broken down and shows the truth about things that are going on in America right now.

"Dreams really do come true - you just have to believe in God, yourself, reach for your goals and follow your heart. Don't give up on your dreams, they may be delayed from obstacles and hard times, don't give up.
Sherri Lynn is a Southern, Country, Gospel singer, Songwriter, Writer of Poems and Short Stories! If you are lost and seeing this message Jesus Loves You. He died for all our sins by shedding His Blood for All People! That includes You!
Repeat After Me! Jesus I repent of all my sins knowing and unknowing! Please save me Lord. Come into my heart, change me oh lord. Give me a NEW HEART, A NEW MIND AND SPIRIT.
John 3:16 John 3:16 For God So Loved The World That He Gave His Only Begotten Son, That Whosoever Believe In Him Shall Not Perish But Have Everlasting Life!
Noe confess with your mouth You Are Saved Praise God in Jesus Name!
My Story, My CBD Health!
Those Past two years in 2002 & 2003 I used CBD / THC & Other Natural Herbs to get off all prescription Drugs. I only take CBD Oils & Natural Herbs right now and they have helped my quality of life. Shop Here https://mycbdhealth.com

In June 2018 I fell on concrete floor, I busted my head open and had to get staples. I had and still have a concussion. I started taking CBD Oil Drops 1,000 MG Daily. I have been getting better. I have control of my body and mind. I work and own my own businesses. I am very blessed to be alive and enjoy quality of life with my Family and Friends.
I want to educate all people the benefits of CBD and I believe that Medical Maharajah is a better alternative for suffering people than Pills. Please look around my sight and read all you can about the studies and benefits of CBD Oils. Hemp CBD and Maharajah are two different plants and serve different purposes but both have CBD.

God Bless...Sherri Lynn

http://www.sherrilynn.com/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy