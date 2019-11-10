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Rothschild PG&E California Fires and 5G Smart Grid Connection
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3045 views • November 10, 2019
On this weeks 5G Watch show we review an interview put out by SGT Report with Deborah Tavares. In her interview she talked about the fires in California caused by the Rothschile PG&E company. We hit on a few points regarding Energy Weapons Technology, Free Energy Technology, Microgrids, and the mass exodus in California all of which is connected to a bigger agenda involving the 5G rollout.
EMF protection Products: www.ftwproject.com
Forbidden Tech www.forbiddentech.website.
For Links Used in the Show: https://www.realspeaks.com/2019/11/08/rothschild-pge-california-fires-and-5g-smart-grid-connections/
EMF protection Products: www.ftwproject.com
Forbidden Tech www.forbiddentech.website.
For Links Used in the Show: https://www.realspeaks.com/2019/11/08/rothschild-pge-california-fires-and-5g-smart-grid-connections/
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