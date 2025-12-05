© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coquina The Mermaid
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my lyrics, concept, direction, AI voice/music
@FeeFiFauxFun on YouTube
On the east coast of Florida, where the waves kiss the sand
Coquina The Mermaid, was born of the sea and land
A mermaid of wonder, of legend, of lore
and the treasures of the ocean, she magnificently wore
She spent her days, watching seagulls dance in the sky
and smiled at the pelicans, in formation, floating by
The Right whales would wave their tails, as they passed
And sea turtles would visit, after building their nests
People admired her beauty, from miles around
Little ones would give her glasses, a hat, whatever they found
She would proudly display, all the treasures they bestowed
She wore them all so proudly, like a queen upon her throne
(Chorus)
Coquina, the Mermaid, born of Florida Sand
Coquina, the Mermaid, won't you lend a hand
Late one evening, a Nor'easter began to roil
Purple waves became angry, they whirled and they boiled
Coquina was worried as the waves crashed closer in
Then The wind and the rain tossed her treasures to the ocean
The morning sun revealed, all the damage from the storm
Coquina the Mermaid, was battered and worn
All her treasures were gone, they were swallowed by the sea
She thought she'd never get back, to the way she used to be
(Chorus)
Coquina, the Mermaid, born of Florida Sand
Coquina, the Mermaid, won't you lend a hand
Just as hope for Coquina, all but went away
Something magical happened, at the beach that day
The little ones saw, what had happened from the weather
and they decided to help Coquina, get back together
They found some colorful sea glass, rocks and other treasures
and abalone shells that sparkled with iridescent colors
someone found sunglasses, and another found a hat
and before too long, Coquina the mermaid...... was back!
(Chorus)
Coquina, the Mermaid, born of Florida Sand
Coquina, the Mermaid, won't you lend a hand
So if you ever see a mermaid that has been battled by the storm
And lost all her treasures, and felt defeated and worn
It takes the love of a village, each doing what they can
And it will make all the difference, to bring her sparkle back again
(Chorus)
Coquina, the Mermaid, born of Florida Sand
Coquina, the Mermaid, won't you lend a hand
won't you lend a hand