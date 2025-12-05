BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Coquina The Mermaid - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 2 days ago

Coquina The Mermaid

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my lyrics, concept, direction, AI voice/music

@FeeFiFauxFun on YouTube




On the east coast of Florida, where the waves kiss the sand
Coquina The Mermaid, was born of the sea and land
A mermaid of wonder, of legend, of lore
and the treasures of the ocean, she magnificently wore


She spent her days, watching seagulls dance in the sky
and smiled at the pelicans, in formation, floating by
The Right whales would wave their tails, as they passed
And sea turtles would visit, after building their nests


People admired her beauty, from miles around
Little ones would give her glasses, a hat, whatever they found
She would proudly display, all the treasures they bestowed
She wore them all so proudly, like a queen upon her throne

(Chorus)
Coquina, the Mermaid, born of Florida Sand
Coquina, the Mermaid, won't you lend a hand

Late one evening, a Nor'easter began to roil
Purple waves became angry, they whirled and they boiled
Coquina was worried as the waves crashed closer in
Then The wind and the rain tossed her treasures to the ocean

The morning sun revealed, all the damage from the storm
Coquina the Mermaid, was battered and worn
All her treasures were gone, they were swallowed by the sea
She thought she'd never get back, to the way she used to be

(Chorus)
Coquina, the Mermaid, born of Florida Sand
Coquina, the Mermaid, won't you lend a hand


Just as hope for Coquina, all but went away 
Something magical happened, at the beach that day
The little ones saw, what had happened from the weather
and they decided to help Coquina, get back together


They found some colorful sea glass, rocks and other treasures
and abalone shells that sparkled with iridescent colors 
someone found sunglasses, and another found a hat
and before too long, Coquina the mermaid...... was back!


(Chorus)
Coquina, the Mermaid, born of Florida Sand
Coquina, the Mermaid, won't you lend a hand


So if you ever see a mermaid that has been battled by the storm
And lost all her treasures, and felt defeated and worn
It takes the love of a village, each doing what they can
And it will make all the difference, to bring her sparkle back again

(Chorus)
Coquina, the Mermaid, born of Florida Sand
Coquina, the Mermaid, won't you lend a hand

won't you lend a hand

Keywords
floridaaimusicfantasy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy