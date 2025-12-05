Coquina The Mermaid

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my lyrics, concept, direction, AI voice/music

@FeeFiFauxFun on YouTube







On the east coast of Florida, where the waves kiss the sand

Coquina The Mermaid, was born of the sea and land

A mermaid of wonder, of legend, of lore

and the treasures of the ocean, she magnificently wore





She spent her days, watching seagulls dance in the sky

and smiled at the pelicans, in formation, floating by

The Right whales would wave their tails, as they passed

And sea turtles would visit, after building their nests





People admired her beauty, from miles around

Little ones would give her glasses, a hat, whatever they found

She would proudly display, all the treasures they bestowed

She wore them all so proudly, like a queen upon her throne



(Chorus)

Coquina, the Mermaid, born of Florida Sand

Coquina, the Mermaid, won't you lend a hand



Late one evening, a Nor'easter began to roil

Purple waves became angry, they whirled and they boiled

Coquina was worried as the waves crashed closer in

Then The wind and the rain tossed her treasures to the ocean



The morning sun revealed, all the damage from the storm

Coquina the Mermaid, was battered and worn

All her treasures were gone, they were swallowed by the sea

She thought she'd never get back, to the way she used to be



(Chorus)

Coquina, the Mermaid, born of Florida Sand

Coquina, the Mermaid, won't you lend a hand





Just as hope for Coquina, all but went away

Something magical happened, at the beach that day

The little ones saw, what had happened from the weather

and they decided to help Coquina, get back together





They found some colorful sea glass, rocks and other treasures

and abalone shells that sparkled with iridescent colors

someone found sunglasses, and another found a hat

and before too long, Coquina the mermaid...... was back!





(Chorus)

Coquina, the Mermaid, born of Florida Sand

Coquina, the Mermaid, won't you lend a hand





So if you ever see a mermaid that has been battled by the storm

And lost all her treasures, and felt defeated and worn

It takes the love of a village, each doing what they can

And it will make all the difference, to bring her sparkle back again



(Chorus)

Coquina, the Mermaid, born of Florida Sand

Coquina, the Mermaid, won't you lend a hand



won't you lend a hand



