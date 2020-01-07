The Ultra Human Protocol 🎙️ with Jason Dhir

So you're about to invest in a 30, 60, or 90-day supply of a high-quality Nootropic to maximize the ROI on that investment I suggest that you plan a simultaneous productivity sprint of equal duration.

Hopefully, you're reading this just prior to (or just after) splurging a not-insignificant chunk of change on some high-quality Nootropics.

If you're going to spend your hard-earned money on Nootropics there's an important question you should be asking...

How can I make more permanent the mindset and enhanced powers of cognition that this Nootropic imbues?





1:35 Why use Nootropics as part of a holistic biohacking protocol

6:00 Diet vs Nootropics

8:55 Ramp-up and tolerance of Nootropics

12:55 "Obviously, Modafinil is an amazing drug, but..."

20:20 "Nicotine is VERY functional"

28:38 Running a productivity sprint

33:00 Take a full immersion approach

35:25 Abstinence - a productivity hack

38:15 "I have a love-hate relationship with Phenibut"

41:40 Porn - "the opium" of the male masses

47:50 The power of "de-focus" and focus

51:00 Music - one of the best focus lifehacks

54:50 "Flowstate is the most important thing anyone can master..."

57:25 The best productivity app

1:03:20 The Pavlock device and other self-control lifehacks

1:08:38 Attention span vs internet

1:15:50 Dual N-Back - take back your mind with this brain game!

1:22:40 Making the shift to keto

1:27:50 The neurobiology of intermittent fasting

1:32:40 The Nootropic effects of ketones

1:34:50 Life as a digital nomad and accent modulation

1:35:15 Keto X amino acids

1:46:20 Keto boosters vs Nootropics





Read Protocol 📑 Everything mentioned here (View Infographic)

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/ultra-human-protocol

Shop 🛒 Ultra Human

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Ultra-Human Coupon code: limitless10





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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