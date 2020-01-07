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The Ultra Human Protocol 🎙️ with Jason Dhir
jroseland
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57 views • January 07, 2020

So you're about to invest in a 30, 60, or 90-day supply of a high-quality Nootropic to maximize the ROI on that investment I suggest that you plan a simultaneous productivity sprint of equal duration.

Hopefully, you're reading this just prior to (or just after) splurging a not-insignificant chunk of change on some high-quality Nootropics.

If you're going to spend your hard-earned money on Nootropics there's an important question you should be asking...

How can I make more permanent the mindset and enhanced powers of cognition that this Nootropic imbues?


1:35 Why use Nootropics as part of a holistic biohacking protocol

6:00 Diet vs Nootropics

8:55 Ramp-up and tolerance of Nootropics

12:55 "Obviously, Modafinil is an amazing drug, but..."

20:20 "Nicotine is VERY functional"

28:38 Running a productivity sprint

33:00 Take a full immersion approach

35:25 Abstinence - a productivity hack

38:15 "I have a love-hate relationship with Phenibut"

41:40 Porn - "the opium" of the male masses

47:50 The power of "de-focus" and focus

51:00 Music - one of the best focus lifehacks

54:50 "Flowstate is the most important thing anyone can master..."

57:25 The best productivity app

1:03:20 The Pavlock device and other self-control lifehacks

1:08:38 Attention span vs internet

1:15:50 Dual N-Back - take back your mind with this brain game!

1:22:40 Making the shift to keto

1:27:50 The neurobiology of intermittent fasting

1:32:40 The Nootropic effects of ketones

1:34:50 Life as a digital nomad and accent modulation

1:35:15 Keto X amino acids

1:46:20 Keto boosters vs Nootropics


Read Protocol 📑 Everything mentioned here (View Infographic)

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/ultra-human-protocol

Shop 🛒 Ultra Human

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Ultra-Human Coupon code: limitless10


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

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https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthpodcastbiohackingketonootropicsultra human
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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