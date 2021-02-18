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The Truth About Flat Earth and the Liberation of Mankind or The Zetetic Research of Stamat - Истината за Плоската Земя и Освобождението на Човечеството - СТАМАТ
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85 views • February 18, 2021
Jul 13, 2017
Stamen Georgiev STAMAT is the first Bulgarian Transcendental Zetetic Researcher. The website ПЛОСКАТА ЗЕМЯ / THE FLAT EARTH proves the Mysteries of the Masonic Conspiracy, exposing the militant Illuminati Cabal. The Zetetic research unveils to Humanity the Truth about the Flat Earth, protected by the Heavenly Firmament established by the Creator-Creation.
https://stamat.org/
Стамен Георгиев СТАМАТ е първият Български Трансцендентален Зететичен изследовател. Уебсайтът ПЛОСКАТА ЗЕМЯ / THE FLAT EARTH доказва Мистериите на Масонския Заговор и разобличава войнстващата Илюминатска клика. Зететичните проучвания разкриват пред Човечеството Истината за Плоската Земя, защитавана от Небесната Твърд, създадени от Творецът-Творение.
Stamen Georgiev STAMAT is the first Bulgarian Transcendental Zetetic Researcher. The website ПЛОСКАТА ЗЕМЯ / THE FLAT EARTH proves the Mysteries of the Masonic Conspiracy, exposing the militant Illuminati Cabal. The Zetetic research unveils to Humanity the Truth about the Flat Earth, protected by the Heavenly Firmament established by the Creator-Creation.
https://stamat.org/
Стамен Георгиев СТАМАТ е първият Български Трансцендентален Зететичен изследовател. Уебсайтът ПЛОСКАТА ЗЕМЯ / THE FLAT EARTH доказва Мистериите на Масонския Заговор и разобличава войнстващата Илюминатска клика. Зететичните проучвания разкриват пред Човечеството Истината за Плоската Земя, защитавана от Небесната Твърд, създадени от Творецът-Творение.
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