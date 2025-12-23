Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest David Clements | Restoring Order | 12.23.25

On Joe Oltmann Untamed today, Joe unleashes fury on the endless parade of corruption and distraction crumbs. He slams the Katie Hobbs scandal exploding to DEFCON-1 in Arizona, exposes Matt Gaetz's explosive revelations of the deep rot that drove him out of Congress, and demands to know why we are still just getting crumbs. From Minnesota's deadly Medicaid fraud killing citizens to Lindsey Graham allegedly laundering Ukraine war funds, Joe exposes the Uniparty's greed while Americans suffer and die.

Powerhouse guest David Clements, former law professor, seasoned prosecutor, and fearless host of The Professor's Record, joins Joe to break down the urgent need to free Tina Peters. As a leading voice exposing election fraud and J6 injustices, David lays out how President Trump can use executive authority to override Colorado's defiance of the pardon, drawing on historical precedents of presidents liberating Americans from rogue state captivity. This is a high-stakes call for justice and a roadmap to dismantle the weaponized system silencing whistleblowers.

The show closes with a brutal wake-up call: the Uniparty's real, the swamp is thriving, and distractions like Denver's giant see-saws mock our suffering. Joe declares enough is enough it's time to clean house, hold traitors accountable, and reclaim America before the rot consumes us all. This is Joe Oltmann Untamed: righteous anger, undeniable truth, and the battle cry to fight back. Tune in, wake up, and join the untamed resistance today!





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann

https://untamednation.com/





Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!





Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products





Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW





Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help