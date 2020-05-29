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2016 - The Great Deception - Part A - Concordia!
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28 views • May 29, 2020
This is not a lengthy video!
it's YOU who needs 01:29:42 of information to get it!
This video gets age-restricted by youtube even if their own words' don't justify their actions.
In youtube's own words: "your video does not violate any community rules but it MAY be offending to SOME viewers so we're age-restricting it." (??)
So, is it offending to the young?!
This is a musicmentary for 2016 and is merely presenting facts and makes no claim nor insults or excludes any group!
It is all inclusive!
Good luck and God bless!!!
Unless you do know what they did show in the superbowl half time show?
Next parts uploaded soon or check the youtube playlist till then.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxC1jiig6HZWAeoj9u4-B-O3lLIwkxfk_
it's YOU who needs 01:29:42 of information to get it!
This video gets age-restricted by youtube even if their own words' don't justify their actions.
In youtube's own words: "your video does not violate any community rules but it MAY be offending to SOME viewers so we're age-restricting it." (??)
So, is it offending to the young?!
This is a musicmentary for 2016 and is merely presenting facts and makes no claim nor insults or excludes any group!
It is all inclusive!
Good luck and God bless!!!
Unless you do know what they did show in the superbowl half time show?
Next parts uploaded soon or check the youtube playlist till then.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxC1jiig6HZWAeoj9u4-B-O3lLIwkxfk_
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