Pastor Artur allegedly ASSAULTED while buying groceries with his daughter

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Adam Soos gets an update from Pastor Artur Pawlowski after he was apparently the victim of an assault while at a Calgary-area grocery store with his daughter buying a cake.
FULL REPORT from Adam Soos: https://rebelne.ws/3uHWEE4
Mirrored - Rebel News
Thanks to Brenda C for Link