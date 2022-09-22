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5 STORIES REVEAL the TERRIFYING road our leaders are taking us down
High Hopes
High Hopes
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103 views • September 22, 2022

Glenn Beck


Sep 21, 2022 An 18-year-old was recently run over and killed by a man who admitted it was political — and seemed to be just fine with it. Meanwhile, an art event in Portland offered race-based admission pricing. And the Biden administration is calling for dramatically increasing biotechnology funding "to help us achieve our societal goals." These stories, along with two others, all link together to reveal something sinister. Watch the clip to find out how...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJkmZCl9V6g

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current eventspoliticsevilmurderportlandglenn beckdangersinisterterrifyingbiotechnologybiden administration5 storiesrace-basedsocietal goals
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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