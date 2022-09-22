5 STORIES REVEAL the TERRIFYING road our leaders are taking us down

Glenn Beck
Sep 21, 2022 An 18-year-old was recently run over and killed by a man who admitted it was political — and seemed to be just fine with it. Meanwhile, an art event in Portland offered race-based admission pricing. And the Biden administration is calling for dramatically increasing biotechnology funding "to help us achieve our societal goals." These stories, along with two others, all link together to reveal something sinister. Watch the clip to find out how...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJkmZCl9V6g
