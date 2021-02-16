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Blueprint For A Sovereign Community
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52 views • February 16, 2021
Sovereign Community is a free-standing community or any size that permits any group from 3 persons up to separate from those whom they do not wish to associate with. Sovereign communities are resilient and stable. The administration acts as a brokerage. Sovereign communities promote an economy based on high value labor. Ownership is based on authorship, there is no freeloading or parasitism, there is zero unemployment, no inflation, pollution, taxation or debt. Sovereign businesses do not go bankrupt. Unused or underused assets are reassigned to higher value areas.
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