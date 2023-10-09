Create New Account
Jason's Story. I Came Out to a Predator!
Jason tells his heartbreaking story of coming out to a predator teacher and the abuse that he went through after he thought this person was going to protect him, it turns out he was being groomed.
We talked about gender ideologies, sexualization of children, parents and more.

Jason: "If I was to tell 16 year old Jason anything it would be to not trust anyone, when they say to not tell your parents."

