Is the Pope Catholic? | Beyond the Cover

Pope Francis’ ongoing “Synod on Synodality” is a “hostile takeover” of the Catholic Church, according to one of his cardinals. Another former Vatican official describes the pontiff as an “authoritarian tyrant.” And a group of clergy and laity has issued a formal declaration of resistance to abuses rampant in the current papacy.

What’s going on in Rome?

In this edition of The New American’s Beyond the Cover, senior editor Bill Jasper answers that question by outlining his recent article, “Faithful Catholics are Resisting Pope Francis’ Globalism and Subversion.” He addresses the dogma of Papal Infallibility and why Catholics are justified – indeed, duty bound – to question the pope’s scandalous words and actions.

Jasper points to the example of Father Frank Pavone, the pro-life hero recently laicized by Pope Francis for seemingly frivolous reasons, while known pervert-priests continue in good graces. What is the faithful Catholic to do? Jasper offers several suggestions.

