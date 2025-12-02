BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Robert Breaker Criticizes Peter Ruckman's Signature Phrase: 'The Best Way I Know How
Robert Breaker has repeatedly criticized the phrase 'come to God the best way you know how.' From 2014 to 2025, he has called it 'idiotic,' 'stupid,' 'harmful,' and a 'bloodless gospel.' Breaker claims Dr. Ruckman 'always preached against' this phrase during his ministry from the late 70s to the late 90s. However, the historical record shows Dr. Ruckman consistently used this exact phrase throughout his ministry.


Thanks to Brother Don, Tim, Water in the Wilderness.


salvationtheologydoctrineruckmansinners prayercomparisonchristian doctrinehow to get savedbreakerrobert breakerchristian theologysoteriologydr peter ruckmanpeter sturges ruckmanpeter s ruckmanhow to go to heaven after you dieshould you say sinners prayerrobert breaker vs dr ruckman
