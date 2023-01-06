Is it RACIST? Special Edition: The joe biden administration

Is it RACIST? A VIRAL compilation of joe BIDEN's RACIAL slurs.



Someone who can clearly SEE the biggest racist in AMERICA, put together this homemade compilation, and it wasn't Tosh O or Comedy Central. We grabbed this compilation JUST as it was being removed from ANOTHER social media platform.

If you find this compilation OFFENSIVE? - do EVERYTHING in your power to LEGALLY, bring down the obama/biden administration - the most OFFENSIVE and DESTRUCTIVE and RACIST administration in american history.