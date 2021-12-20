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Lesson in the Leftist Art of Argument in 41 Seconds - Warning to the Unvaxxed Falls Apart When Snowflake is Forced to Think About What He is Saying!
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345 views • December 20, 2021
Excellent lesson, under a minute, that is funny but oh so true.
Watch what happens when a snowflake loses his place in the script and is forced to think and apply reason to their argument.
Note the fall back position when it all falls apart. All emotion without a shred of logic in full view. Ain't it the truth, ain't it the truth!
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Watch what happens when a snowflake loses his place in the script and is forced to think and apply reason to their argument.
Note the fall back position when it all falls apart. All emotion without a shred of logic in full view. Ain't it the truth, ain't it the truth!
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
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