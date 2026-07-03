Dr. Jack Kruse Says to Prioritize Your Water Quality Over Your Food Quality, part 3 (VOSS)

(see my first video in this new series, "Dr. Jack Kruse Says You Should Prioritize Your Drinking Water Quality Over Food Quality" at

https://youtu.be/bF5AY1KlA8M





Learn more at:

https://tinyurl.com/h20ForDummies





More links mentioned COMING SOON!





$$$ For a few part-time, home-based, PANDEMIC- & RECESSION-PROOF business opportunities that have LEVERAGE built-in b/c of their highly SCALABLE business models so you can possibly earn passive/residual income WHILE U SLEEP so you can afford the things at our store, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway





Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707





If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s founder, Calvin Kim in HI:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]





DISRUPT the cleaning industry w/ The HypoChlorous Co.'s GAME-CHANGING USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered sanitizers & disinfectants by visiting

https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & MORE at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer. To view a list of 35 reasons to join their FREE affiliate program to earn 25% commissions & override commissions 3 levels down, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry





To save $ on pool chlorine & your health, leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #, shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & if you have an in-ground or above ground pool at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their powder or liquid additive.





Or contact Laurie Gagan:

[email protected]

219.789.7180





If you place an order w/ my link/code, forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to any of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!:

[email protected]

[email protected]





$$$ Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help Americans w/ a WRITTEN game plan so they can say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -- a nationwide deep energy retrofit platform & world's FIRST multi-level marketing co. for energy conservation & efficiency-–by watching:

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo & visiting any of the below:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry





To schedule a complimentary net zero energy/off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation





To apply to become a 1HOG Consultant for a special PRE-launch registration fee of only $99, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid





To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid





To view our store's price lists, visit: tinyurl.com/LauderhillACMEstoreCatalog





Since health is intricately tied to wealth -- & since the more financial re$ource$ that you have, the more choices you'll have in order to invest in the healthiest foods & beverages, tools, equipment, places to live in, etc. -- to re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch: https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, study any of

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching , & leave a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission





For our "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology (Light, Water, & Magnetism) Store," visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology





FREE copy of "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED!" e-Guide @ https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

or https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep





To learn all about the harms of invisible, man-made electromagnetic fields, visit: https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies or

httsps://bit.ly/EMFforDummies





View more great, meaningful, life/health/$$$/time/planet/humanity-$aving videos on my other channels:





https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5





https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom





https://youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney





https://YouTube.com/DannyZen2 : my “HowToDieOfNothing.com” podcast





https://youtube.com/@FLenergyAndSun