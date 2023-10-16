God’s Faith-Based Health Plan - Barbara O'Neill (Dubbing Indonesia)

Bagaimana cara melatih pikiran Anda untuk rileks sehingga Anda bisa tidur nyenyak? Apa saja tiga kelompok makanan yang penting? Apakah Anda penguasa atas takdir kesehatan Anda sendiri? Barbara O'Neill berbagi rahasia kesehatan dan membahas hukum-hukum dasar kesehatan yang ditetapkan Tuhan untuk membantu kita merawat tubuh kita yang luar biasa ini.
