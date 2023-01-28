https://gettr.com/post/p1w6bwj4f5b



10/30/2022 Miles Guo: Elon Musk’s intentions for acquisition of Twitter are to have his voice heard and to influence politics; however, the more politicized Twitter is or the closer it is to the CCP, the more vulnerable and dangerous it will be; Elon Musk has been taken hostage by the CCP and it is inevitable that he will collude with the CCP





10/30/2022 文贵直播：埃隆·马斯克收购推特是为了话语权，为了影响政治；然而推特越政治化、越共产党化，就越脆弱、越危险；埃隆·马斯克已被中共绑架，和中共走到一起是必然