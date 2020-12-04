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Ruby Freeman Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud FLASH DRIVE
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568 views • December 04, 2020
In this High Resolution Video, Ruby Freeman meets with her Daughter, who was described in Rudy Giuliani’s surveillance video as “the woman with the blonde braids. Watch Ruby Freeman pass her Daughter a Flash Drive. A Forensic Zoom confirms it is a Flash Drive and NOT some other object such as keys or money.
Ruby Freeman’s Daughter was listed in The Atlanta Journal Constitution News Paper on November 2, 2020 as a “Supervisor of Voter Registration”. See an image of this News Paper at the end on the Video. Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud is a Treasonous Act. Ruby Freeman and other members of Ruby’s family are linked to Black Lives Matter.
Ruby Freeman’s Daughter was listed in The Atlanta Journal Constitution News Paper on November 2, 2020 as a “Supervisor of Voter Registration”. See an image of this News Paper at the end on the Video. Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud is a Treasonous Act. Ruby Freeman and other members of Ruby’s family are linked to Black Lives Matter.
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