Fake Corporate Greens MP Candidate Censored in Totnes UK

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🔵 New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt https://teespring.com/stores/adapt-2030
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
•Climate emergency only for CO2 Solar Activity doesn’t count
•How Totnes Greens should vote Meeting
•Energy Descent Action Plan 2030 (EDAP)
•Environmentalism in the UK
•Dirty electricity and 5G dangers
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Portal
https://amzn.to/2Nt9kfP
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#greenagenda #extinction rebellion #5G #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #adapt2030 #johnkitson
How Should Greens Vote https://www.southhamsevents.com/how-s...
How Totnes Greens vote could swing General Election result in the town https://www.devonlive.com/news/devon-...
(VIDEO) Greens Try To Censor Anti 5G Candidate https://youtu.be/qUyCozPaSnk
Energy Descent Action Plan (EDAP) Totnes 2030 https://www.transitiontowntotnes.org/...
Citizens assemblies https://www.bridge47.org/resources/12...
Extinction Rebellion activists smeared fces on restaurant walls and targeted staff with abuse when healthy eating chain Leon ran out of crushed pea salad https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
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🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
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NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly
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