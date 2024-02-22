Devastative Strikes Thunder Across Ukrainian Frontlines

The Ukrainian military proudly declared another victory against the Russian UAVs. According to the official report, last night Ukrainian air defense shot down 8 out of 10 Russian kamikaze drones, which targeted Ukrainian military facilities; but evidence from Ukrainian regions revealed the lies of the Ukrainian military officials.

One of the main targets which was struck at least twice last night is Mirgorod airfield located in the Poltava region. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the facility and led to large secondary detonation. Ukrainian sources confirmed damage to Su-24M and MiG-29 aircraft with foreign MALD and SCALP missiles.

Ukrainian military observers supposed that the Russian strikes hit the aircraft at the moment when they were preparing to launch attacks on the Russian territory.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed Russian strikes in the Odessa region, providing no details.

Another group of Russian drones struck the Ukrainian military in the Donetsk People’s Republic. One of the strikes destroyed a control point of the Ukrainian grouping deployed in the South Donetsk direction. The headquarter was deployed in the administrative building I the village of Memrik.

Another target was a point of temporary deployment of the Ukrainian military personnel in the town of Dobropolie.

As a result of the precision strikes in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Ukrainian army suffered heavy losses in manpower.

In their turn, Ukrainian forces take advantage of the of the Russian military and inflict heavy blows on places of accumulation of the Russian military personnel in frontline zones in different regions.

On February 20, Ukrainian forces launched three strikes with HIMARS MLRS on the rear training ground in the village of Trudovskoe in the DPR at the moment when the Russian officers launched a forming there. As a result, 65 Russian servicemen were reportedly killed on the spot.

In only two days, the Ukrainian military declared another attack on the Russian group of servicemen in the Kherson region. Russian military personnel accumulated on a training ground about 15 kilometers from the village of Krynki. In total, three strikes with HIMARS MLR hit the area. The third strike likely targeted the investigative task force, which came to the spot to launch an investigation.

Precision strikes on the enemy manpower in the rear areas are constant and are launched by the both sides. For example, on February 13, strikes of Russian Iskander missiles inflicted heavy losses to the Ukrainian army on the training ground in Selidovo.

The instant heavy losses always provoke the public outrage. The Ukrainian side has an advantage in the media battles following the attacks because, unlike in Ukraine, there is no criminal liability for publishing the footage the results of fire damage in Russia.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front