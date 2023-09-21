Create New Account
‘Go to Hell’: Brave EU Politician Delivers Damning Message to the Global Tyrants
Member of the European Parliament Christine Anderson has been an unyielding opponent to Klaus Schwab’s ‘Great Reset’ Agenda. Known best for her famous smackdown on Justin Trudeau, MEP Anderson has established herself as one of the few politicians left who represent the interests of the European people.

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2023/09/21/go-to-hell-brave-eu-politician-delivers-damning-message-to-the-global-tyrants/





