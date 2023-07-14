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Rogue Ways 1.30 - Brandt Brown!
Rogue Ways
Rogue Ways
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5 views • July 14, 2023

Life is a byzantine array of mazes and signals, random paths and coded tracks.

While many find their most sane and content moments fall along the NPC routes

of the most popular form of conformity that offers the least resistance,

others burn with a need to keep probing further, wandering farther, and

peeling away each layer to find out what else might be waiting, right beneath

our fingertips. And, sometimes, those people’s journeys lead us to places we

would least expect! Here to remind us of the profound hidden within the

profane, I am honored to welcome to Rogue Ways my brother, my lifelong friend,

and one of my best teachers, Brandt Brown! Brandt, thank you so much for being

here! Support me on Patreon: <http://www.patreon.com/RogueWays> Donate to

support my work: paypal.me/QuorriScharmyn Music by The UnknoWn:

<https://soundcloud.com/user-75562076> Eyes Open Facebook:

[https://www.facebook.com/groups/50698...](https://www.facebook.com/groups/506984396381012/)

Slow News Day: [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu4H...](None) Breaking

Basic: <http://breaking-basic.com/> Odin’s Alchemy:

<http://www.fringetv.online/> JFKto9/11: <https://jfkto911.com/>




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