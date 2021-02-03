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▶️ How Much Crypto Can You Earn – Earnings Report #14 | EP#410
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40 views • February 03, 2021
*Disclaimer: None of what I share is financial advice and the cryptocurrency amounts and values shared may be simulated*
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $17,769 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
02:34 Blockchain Social Media
05:53 Social Media Metrics Report
09:25 Earnings Report
19:15 Outro
I’m committing to sharing these every month and linking you to my January metrics report PDF: https://ufile.io/smg9u9rl or where you can normally find it on my Linkedin profile under featured: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottcbusiness/.
To briefly go over my social media results for January, I received around 9,000 engagements, 120,000 video views, 1,500 comments, 4,500 followers, and 730,000 impressions.
Now let’s dive into the earnings for January:
Publish0x – 25.8 BAT – $0.30 USD = $7.73 + 0.08 ETH – $1,314 USD = $105.12 USD + 31.6 AMPL - $1.22 USD = $38.55 USD earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $169.02 USD.
Brave Browser – 25 BAT - $0.30 from ad rewards and creator donations for a total of $7.49 USD.
LBRY –13,374 LBC - $0.10 USD = $1,380.20 USD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 183 Hive - $0.14 USD = $25.43 USD from post rewards.
LeoFinance – 179 LEO - $0.47 USD = $84.95 USD earned from post rewards.
Read.Cash – 0.1601 BCH - $410 USD = $65.64 USD earned from post rewards.
SoMee – 21,031 ONG - $0.0037 USD = $77.81 USD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 40.33 - $0.318 USD = $12.82 USD earned from post rewards. 918 DTC = $291.92 USD earned from airdrops. That’s a total of $304.74 USD.
YouTube - $71.58 CAD earned from monetization
The grand total came to $2,351.58 USD which is about $2,986.50 CAD.
January is by far my best month for earnings. LBRY continues to perform very well and consistently been by far my top earner. While it’s amazing that I earned a huge amount from LBRY, going forward I will be earning much less, though with it at over 10 cents USD, I expect the value to keep going up to balance that out. I’ve stopped reporting on Minds, Steem, and Uptrennd. It’s mostly from the platforms losing traction and me not earning much at all. Minds also has withdrawal restrictions as well as Uptrennd. Read.Cash has grown massively I’m getting consistently good rewards there especially with the value of BCH going way up. If I can keep my average earnings above $1,500 for the next several months, I’ll be very happy with that. My top consistent earners are Hive with LeoFinance, LBRY, and Read.Cash. DTube earns me a good amount, but most of that comes from monthly airdrops so I’m not sure how consistent that will be. SoMee currently has withdrawal issues again due to their oracle being drained so I’m not sure if I will be able to get the value that I earn which is a recurring issue with SoMee. I’ve lost about 12,000 ONG from failed swaps so far.
Thank you so much for helping me get to this point. If these earnings continue to be this high, I may be able to dedicate more time to content creation and possibly go full-time soon!
I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you did the same as me.
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
By participating in this poll, liking, and commenting, you can greatly help me rank better with the YouTube algorithm: https://www.youtube.com/post/UgxN982KtvELlypB7CN4AaABCQ
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/Earning-crypto:2
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $17,769 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
02:34 Blockchain Social Media
05:53 Social Media Metrics Report
09:25 Earnings Report
19:15 Outro
I’m committing to sharing these every month and linking you to my January metrics report PDF: https://ufile.io/smg9u9rl or where you can normally find it on my Linkedin profile under featured: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottcbusiness/.
To briefly go over my social media results for January, I received around 9,000 engagements, 120,000 video views, 1,500 comments, 4,500 followers, and 730,000 impressions.
Now let’s dive into the earnings for January:
Publish0x – 25.8 BAT – $0.30 USD = $7.73 + 0.08 ETH – $1,314 USD = $105.12 USD + 31.6 AMPL - $1.22 USD = $38.55 USD earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $169.02 USD.
Brave Browser – 25 BAT - $0.30 from ad rewards and creator donations for a total of $7.49 USD.
LBRY –13,374 LBC - $0.10 USD = $1,380.20 USD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 183 Hive - $0.14 USD = $25.43 USD from post rewards.
LeoFinance – 179 LEO - $0.47 USD = $84.95 USD earned from post rewards.
Read.Cash – 0.1601 BCH - $410 USD = $65.64 USD earned from post rewards.
SoMee – 21,031 ONG - $0.0037 USD = $77.81 USD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 40.33 - $0.318 USD = $12.82 USD earned from post rewards. 918 DTC = $291.92 USD earned from airdrops. That’s a total of $304.74 USD.
YouTube - $71.58 CAD earned from monetization
The grand total came to $2,351.58 USD which is about $2,986.50 CAD.
January is by far my best month for earnings. LBRY continues to perform very well and consistently been by far my top earner. While it’s amazing that I earned a huge amount from LBRY, going forward I will be earning much less, though with it at over 10 cents USD, I expect the value to keep going up to balance that out. I’ve stopped reporting on Minds, Steem, and Uptrennd. It’s mostly from the platforms losing traction and me not earning much at all. Minds also has withdrawal restrictions as well as Uptrennd. Read.Cash has grown massively I’m getting consistently good rewards there especially with the value of BCH going way up. If I can keep my average earnings above $1,500 for the next several months, I’ll be very happy with that. My top consistent earners are Hive with LeoFinance, LBRY, and Read.Cash. DTube earns me a good amount, but most of that comes from monthly airdrops so I’m not sure how consistent that will be. SoMee currently has withdrawal issues again due to their oracle being drained so I’m not sure if I will be able to get the value that I earn which is a recurring issue with SoMee. I’ve lost about 12,000 ONG from failed swaps so far.
Thank you so much for helping me get to this point. If these earnings continue to be this high, I may be able to dedicate more time to content creation and possibly go full-time soon!
I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you did the same as me.
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
By participating in this poll, liking, and commenting, you can greatly help me rank better with the YouTube algorithm: https://www.youtube.com/post/UgxN982KtvELlypB7CN4AaABCQ
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/Earning-crypto:2
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